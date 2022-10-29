Head coach Zac Taylor stated Chase (hip) is not expected to go on injured reserve, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Given the initial prognosis was the dynamic receiver would likely miss at least four weeks after suffering a hip injury, this is certainly an interesting announcement. It likely helps the Bengals have a Week 10 bye, which would theoretically buy another week of recovery for Chase that would otherwise not count had he been placed on IR. Expect Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins to be prominent figures in the team's passing attack for however long Chase is sidelined.