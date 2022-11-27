Chase (hip) is not expected to be active for Sunday's game against the Titans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Chase reportedly logged an encouraging week of practice and is closing in on a return to the field, but he's expected to miss at least one more game. The star wideout resumed practicing in limited fashion this week after missing the last three games due to a hip injury. It appears that the final word on Chase's status could still come down to a game-time call ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, but the expectation is that Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd will once again act as Joe Burrow's top wideouts.