With Geoff Hobson of the team's official site indicating that Bengals are not in line to play key starters in Sunday's preseason game against the Giants, Chase appears on track to sit out the contest.

Chase also sat out Cincinnati's preseason opener, and it's unclear if the coaching staff intends to give the wideout any snaps in the team's preseason finale next weekend against the Rams. Either way, once the games count, Chase is slated to head a Bengals wideout corps that also features Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd,