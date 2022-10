Chase (hip) wasn't listed on Cincinnati's final injury report, indicating that he's healthy heading into Sunday's game against the Falcons, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Chase was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday but managed to avoid an injury designation after practicing fully Friday. While he'll likely see a heavy dose of top Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell, Chase should still be treated as a surefire fantasy starter coming off a 132-yard, two-touchdown performance in New Orleans.