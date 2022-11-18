Chase (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Pittsburgh.
Chase already has missed two contests due to a hip issue, and following the Bengals' Week 10 bye, he'll make it a third this weekend. Having said that, the team opted not to place him on IR, which would have required him to sit out at least four games. Considering Chase was given a recovery timeline of 4-to-6 weeks, there's a chance he'll be able to return Sunday, Nov. 27 in Tennessee. First, though, he'll have to mix into drills next week in order to put himself in a position to do so.
