Coach Zac Taylor said Chase (shoulder) won't take part in practice Tuesday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Chase exited late during this past Saturday's eventual overtime win against the Vikings and was seen in street clothes on the sideline in its waning moments. Taylor clarified the nature of the injury Sunday, calling it an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder. While Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Monday that Chase is in line to miss Saturday's game at Pittsburgh and potentially time beyond that, Taylor noted Tuesday that the Bengals will "take it day-to-day," and "we'll see as the week goes." Mixing back into drills Wednesday and/or Thursday would brighten Chase's prospects for Week 16, but if he ends up missing time, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd would hold more sway in Cincinnati's offense.