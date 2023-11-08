Chase (back) isn't present for Wednesday, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Head coach Zac Taylor already said earlier this week that Chase would be a limited participant Wednesay, if the wideout was able to practice at all. Chase looks like he'll go down as a non-participant on the Bengals' first Week 10 injury report, though he seemingly still has decent odds to play this Sunday at the Texans. He was able to return to this past Sunday's 24-18 win over the Bills shortly after taking a hard fall, ultimately playing 90 percent of the available snaps.