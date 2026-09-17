Chase said Thursday that his knee feels great, Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Chase sustained a knee injury in practice Aug. 25 but hasn't seemed bothered by it recently, as he suited up for the Week 1 win over the Buccaneers and has been practicing without limitations ahead of Sunday's road matchup with Houston. The star wide receiver had a disappointing 12 receiving yards against the Buccaneers, but starting slow has become the norm for Chase, who had 39, 62 and 26 receiving yards in the preceding three season openers. He bounced back from his 26-yard Week 1 showing in 2025 with 165 yards and a touchdown in Week 2.