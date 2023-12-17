Chase sustained a separated shoulder during Saturday's 27-24 overtime win against the Vikings, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Chase injured his right shoulder late in the Bengals' Week 15 matchup and was unable to return, finishing with four catches (on four targets) for 64 yards. After his departure, he was seen with a wrap of some sort on the shoulder while in street clothes. It's unclear if Chase will be able to play through the issue, but his status could gain some clarity as soon as Tuesday when the team may hold a practice ahead of next Saturday's contest at Pittsburgh.