Chase (concussion) was officially listed as a limited participant at Thursday's practice, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Chase took a step in the right direction Thursday after being unable to practice Wednesday. In order to have a chance to clear the league's five-step concussion protocol in time to suit up Sunday against the Dolphins, Chase would need to practice without limitations Friday. He was diagnosed with a concussion after exiting this past Sunday's loss to the Jaguars in the first half.