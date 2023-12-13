Chase (ankle) is practicing Wednesday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

The Bengals are on a short week ahead of Saturday's game against Minnesota and listed Chase as a non-participant on Tuesday's practice estimate. His participation in the first actual practice of the week suggests he's on track to face the Vikings, with Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reporting Wednesday that the Bengals aren't especially concerned about Chase's ankle/heel injury and don't expect him to miss any time.