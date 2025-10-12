Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase: On track for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chase (illness) is expected to play Sunday against the Packers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Per Ben Baby of ESPN, Chase -- who is officially listed as questionable -- participated in Friday morning's walk-through before being sent home for the team's practice and subsequently logging a 'DNP' on the Bengals' injury report. While the star pass catcher is trending toward facing Green Bay alongside fellow WRs Tee Higgins and Andrei Iosivas, a notion echoed by Adam Schefter of ESPN, fantasy managers will nonetheless want to verify Chase's status ahead of Cincinnati's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, a game in which veteran QB Joe Flacco will be making his starting debut for the Bengals.
