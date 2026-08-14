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Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase: One catch in preseason opener

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Chase caught his only target for 16 yards in Thursday's preseason-opening 16-14 win over the Lions.

Chase's catch came on Joe Burrow's first pass of the game, as the star QB-WR duo didn't take long to get on the same page. Cincinnati's starting offense played two possessions, but Chase wasn't thrown to again. Chase is expected to see a heavy dose of targets again in 2026 after leading the league in that category during each of the past two regular seasons. Cincinnati's next preseason game will be Aug. 22 against the Bears.

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