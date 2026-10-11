Chase brought in six of 10 targets for 77 yards and a touchdown in the Bengals' 31-24 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

Chase was ultimately able to clear concussion protocol just before Sunday's game after exiting the Week 4 loss to the Jaguars with the head injury, and he finished as the Bengals' leader in all of receptions, receiving yards and targets against Miami. The star receiver capped off his productive day with a stellar one-handed, contested 45-yard touchdown grab in the waning moments of the third quarter. Chase is up to a 27-289-4 receiving line on the season despite having missed more than a half against Jacksonville, and he'll next tangle with the division-rival Ravens' veteran secondary in a Week 7 road matchup on Sunday, Oct. 25 following a Week 6 bye.