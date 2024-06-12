Chase has been a limited participant in minicamp, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

It sounds like he's opted for a "hold-in" rather than a holdout, showing up for mandatory minicamp but only participating in walkthroughs and meetings. Chase doesn't want to risk an injury while his agent is negotiating a contract extension, so it'll be interesting to see what approach he takes if nothing is signed before the start of training camp in late July. Tee Higgins, meanwhile, is missing minicamp without accruing fines, as he still hasn't signed his franchise tag and technically isn't under contract.