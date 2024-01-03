Chase (shoulder) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Jay Morrison of Pro Football Network reports.

Chase sat out Week 16 due to a shoulder injury, then played in Week 17 against the Chiefs but was held to three catches for 41 yards. The Bengals have been eliminated from playoff contention and thus don't have much reason to push their star receiver, but Chase's limited participation Wednesday suggests he's planning to try to play in Sunday's season finale against the Browns.