Chase secured 10 of 14 targets for 96 yards and a touchdown in the Bengals' 19-17 win over the Steelers on Saturday night.

Chase led the Bengals in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the night, although he worked for everything he got while averaging just 9.6 yards per grab. The star wideout also recorded his career-high 17th touchdown reception of the season on a 12-yard grab that capped the opening possession of the game, and his involvement also was boosted by the early exit of Tee Higgins (ankle). The Bengals still need a Broncos loss and Dolphins loss or tie Sunday in order to qualify for the postseason, but irrespective of whether or not Cincinnati earns a playoff spot, Chase made an airtight case for his long sought-after extension by posting a career-best 127-1,708-17 line over 17 regular-season games.