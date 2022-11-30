Chase (hip) said Wednesday that he's preparing as though he'll play Sunday against the Chiefs, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

The wideout -- who last suited up Week 7 -- indicated that he'll see how the rest of the week goes, but he affirmed that he's "expecting to take some reps" versus Kansas City. Per Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer, Chase disclosed that he's returning from a hairline hip fracture, and while there had been hope that he would return to action for the Week 12 win over the Titans, he wasn't feeling comfortable enough to take the field. As this weekend's game approaches, however, Andrew Gillis of The Cleveland Plain Dealer relays that Chase says his hip is now pain-free.