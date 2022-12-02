Chase (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after practicing fully Friday, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

At this stage, Chase is trending toward a return to action this weekend following a four-game absence due to a hip injury. "He did everything we needed to see," coach Zac Taylor noted Friday of the wideout's running and cutting. "I hate to use the words 'for sure,' but I'm optimistic. He's on track." Added context regarding Chase's Week 13 status should arrive late Saturday or early Sunday, but either way it will still be worth confirming his status when the Bengals' inactives are posted ahead of the team's 4:25 ET kickoff.