Chase (shoulder) was a full practice participant Thursday.

Earlier Thursday, Chase told Jay Morrison of ProFootballNetwork.com that he feels good physically and will play Sunday against the Browns, despite the fact that the Bengals have been eliminated from playoff contention. The receiver's ability to take every rep during Thursday's practice supports his assertion about his health, though it's conceivable that Chase could still have his snap count managed to some degree with little more than pride at stake in Week 18. Chase will have some motivation to end the season on a high note after he posted a meager 10-134-0 receiving line on 15 targets over Cincinnati's last four contests while missing one of those games (a Week 16 loss to Pittsburgh) due to a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder.