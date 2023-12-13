Chase (ankle) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.

The Bengals estimated Chase as a non-participant Tuesday while the team opened Week 15 prep with a walk-through session, but the wideout was able to take a step forward in terms of activity Wednesday. Chase may not upgrade to full activity Thursday in the Bengals' final practice of the week, but the receiver told Ben Baby of ESPN.com that he's 100 percent healthy, despite his inclusion on the injury report. Assuming he's cleared to play Saturday versus the Vikings, Chase isn't expected to face any restrictions with his snap count.