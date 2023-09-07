Chase took the field Wednesday alongside quarterback Joe Burrow (calf), who was a full practice participant for the first time since late July.

Re-establishing chemistry shouldn't be an issue since the receiver and quarterback already have four years of experience together dating back to their college days at LSU, but the fact that Burrow is set to put in a full week of practice should at least ease any concerns fantasy managers might have had about Chase's outlook heading into Sunday's season opener at Cleveland. Compared to his rookie season, Chase took a big step back in terms of efficiency in Year 2 (11.4 yards per target to 7.7), but he saw a major spike in opportunities (7.5 targets per game to 11.3). A healthier Tee Higgins could result in Chase's targets per game taking a slight hit in 2023, but the latter should still have a legitimate chance at emerging as the No. 1 overall receiver in fantasy football while he remains the top playmaker in what shapes up as one of the NFL's most potent offenses.