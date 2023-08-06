Speaking to the NFL Network on Friday, Chase encouraged teammate Joe Burrow to fully recover from his calf injury, even if it means missing Week 1, Jay Morrison of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Chase elaborated: "I 100 percent mean that. I just want him to be 100 percent healthy to play. I don't want him rushing nothing. I don't want people in his ear telling him to play at a certain time. I just want him to be healthy."

Chase has his own experience recovering from an injury and taking the extra week after being technically cleared to play. He took one extra week to rest the week the Bengals played the Titans (and they won anyways), in order to allow him to be 100 percent down the stretch last season.