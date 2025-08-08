Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase: Puts up 71 yards on two drives
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chase caught each of his four targets for 71 yards in Thursday's preseason game at Philadelphia.
Chase caught three passes on the opening drive, with a fourth (in the end zone) wiped out by a blocking penalty. He made it back to the end zone on the following drive, taking a short pass the distance from 36 yards out. The Bengals then pulled most of their starters, including Chase and QB Burrow. They may give their key players more run in the second week of the preseason, Aug. 18 against Washington, although there's not much reason to risk Chase's health when he already appears in mid-season form.
