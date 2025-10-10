Coach Zac Taylor noted Friday that Chase (illness) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Per Baby, Chase didn't practice Friday due to his illness, but Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer previously reported that the wideout participated in the team's walk-through. In any case, Chase's status will now need to be monitored ahead of Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff. Look for added context on that front to arrive late Saturday or early Sunday, once national reporters like ESPN's Adam Schefter and/or NFL Network's Ian Rapoport post their weekly injury/status updates.