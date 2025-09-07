Chase recorded two receptions on five targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Browns.

The Bengals managed a surprisingly low 141 net yards, limiting the production of all their skill-position players. Chase tied for the team lead with five targets -- Joe Burrow attempted only 23 passes -- and also was responsible for the team's longest play from scrimmage on a 20-yard catch midway through the second quarter. While it was a disappointing start to the season, Chase and the entire Cincinnati offense should produce better in Week 2 against Jacksonville.