Chase caught five of nine targets for 39 yards and rushed once for two yards in Sunday's 24-3 loss to the Browns.

Chase accounted for more than half of Joe Burrow's first-half passing yardage, but that was unfortunately just 19 of 36 yards as the Bengals trailed 10-0 at halftime. The star receiver drew an 18-yard pass interference penalty to set up a field goal for the Bengals' first points on their first possession after halftime, but it was more of the same from there, as Burrow finished with a meager 82 passing yards. Fellow wide receiver Tee Higgins failed to catch any of his eight targets, so at least Chase still managed to salvage something from this disastrous road performance out of the Bengals' offense. Chase and his teammates will look to bounce back at home in Week 2 against the Ravens.