Chase brought in two of four targets for 12 yards in the Bengals' 33-27 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Despite the Bengals shaking off their usual Week 1 offensive doldrums, it was still a relatively modest day for the air attack. Joe Burrow threw for a respectable 254 yards, but Chase wasn't prioritized anywhere near the norm and actually finished behind all of Mike Gesicki, Tee Higgins and Chase Brown in targets. Chase figures to continue to be the focal point of opposing defenses every week, but he should be in line for more opportunity in a Week 2 road matchup against a Texans defense that was surprisingly gashed by the Bills on Sunday.