Chase caught four of six targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 31-14 win over the Browns. He finishes the season with 100 catches on 145 targets for 1,216 yards and seven touchdowns.

Chase took a back seat in the season finale to Joe Mixon and Andrei Iosivas, who scored two touchdowns apiece. The star wideout battled a shoulder injury down the stretch, and playing without Joe Burrow (wrist) after Week 11 didn't help matters, but Chase still posted the first 100-catch season of his three-year career. With Burrow expected back healthy next season, Chase should remain among the first few wide receivers off the board in fantasy drafts.