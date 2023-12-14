Chase (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Saturday's game against the Vikings after he was a full practice participant Thursday.

Though he was estimated as a non-participant in practice Tuesday and was limited in Wednesday's practice, Chase said after the latter session that he was "100 percent" and on track to play Saturday, according to Ben Baby of ESPN.com. The wideout's ability to take every rep at the Bengals' final Week 15 practice Thursday has since removed any lingering doubt about his status heading into Saturday. Chase will be playing a fourth straight game with Jake Browning as his quarterback, with the 23-year-old having thus far compiled a 18-259-1 receiving line on 22 targets through the Bengals' first three contests without Joe Burrow (wrist).