Chase (hip) wasn't present for Wednesday's practice, Andrew Gillis of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Following Cincinnati's Week 10 bye, Chase remains sidelined, though Jeremy Fowler of ESPN suggests that the Bengals are hopeful the wideout can potentially return to action in Week 12 against the Titans. In the meantime, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd are in line to continue to lead the team's WR corps.
