Chase (hip) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
Chase has now been limited in five consecutive sessions and has yet to turn in a full practice since late October, when he suffered what he described as a hairline fracture of his hip and a hyperextended right leg. The receiver indicated Wednesday that he expects to put an end to his four-game absence this Sunday against the Chiefs, but whether Chase is cleared in advance of the weekend or receives an injury designation for the contest will likely be determined by the extent of his activity in practice Friday.
