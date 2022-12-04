Chase (hip) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Chase, who returned to a full practice Friday, is thus slated to return to game action for the first time since Week 7, with the wideout having suffered a hip injury in Cincinnati's Week 6 win over the Saints. In his return to action Sunday, it remains to be seen if Chase will log his pre-injury allotment of snaps, though Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network suggests that the talented pass catcher isn't expected to face playing-time limitations versus Kansas City. In that context, Chase possesses Week 13 lineup value in the absence of any in-game setbacks. In seven games to date, the 2021 first-rounder has compiled a fantasy-friendly 47/605/6 stat line on 74 targets.