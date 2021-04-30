The Bengals selected Chase in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, fifth overall.

The 2019 Biletnikoff Award winner, given to the most outstanding receiver in college football, is reunited with his former quarterback in Cincinnati. Burrow and Chase helped create one of the most electric passing games in college football history with Chase catching 84 of 126 targets for 1,780 yards (14.1 YPT) and 20 touchdowns in 14 games. Chase (6-foot, 201 pounds) opted out of the 2020 season but reminded everyone why he was the best receiver prospect in this class at LSU's Pro Day by running a 4.38-second 40-yard dash and posting a 41-inch vertical. He projects to be an instant impact player opposite Tee Higgins in the Cincinnati offense.