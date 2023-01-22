Chase caught five of eight targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Bills in the AFC divisional round. He also rushed once for three yards.

Chase started the scoring with a 28-yard touchdown to cap Cincinnati's opening drive. The wideout had another touchdown grab overturned later in the game, but Chase still led the Bengals in receiving. Thanks to Sunday's win, he'll now prepare for next weekend's showdown with the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Chase returned from injury to face Kansas City in Week 13 of the regular season and finished with seven catches for 97 yards in a 27-24 victory.