Chase secured two of seven targets for 12 yards and a touchdown in the Bengals' 34-20 loss to the Ravens on Thursday night.

Even with Tee Higgins (hamstring) sidelined for a second straight contest and Chase leading the team in targets, the star receiver's production was at a season-low points. Chase managed to salvage his fantasy night to an extent with a two-yard touchdown grab with 1:08 remaining that was exponentially more meaningful from a fantasy perspective than in the context of the game itself. With Joe Burrow having suffered a wrist injury of unknown severity Thursday night as well, Chase could have an uphill battle to get back to his usual numbers in a Week 12 home divisional clash against the Steelers on Sunday, Nov. 26.