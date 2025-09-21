Chase secured five of six targets for 50 yards, rushed once for nine yards and lost a fumble in the Bengals' 48-10 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

Chase was part of the collateral damage of a miserable day for the Bengals on both sides of the ball. The aggressive Vikings defense capitalized on Jake Browning's presence under center to collect two interceptions, three sacks and three fumble recoveries, but Chase still managed to tie for the team lead in receptions and also set the pace in receiving yards and targets. The star wideout's production will naturally be hard to trust on a week-to-week basis for as long as Joe Burrow (IR-toe) remains out, but Chase will undoubtedly remain heavily involved in an unenviable Week 4 road matchup against the Broncos on Monday night, Sept. 29.