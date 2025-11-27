In his return to action from a one-game suspension, Chase will be catching passes from QB Joe Burrow (toe), who was activated off IR ahead of Thursday night's game against the Ravens, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Chase and Burrow last saw game action together in Week 2, when the Bengals' franchise QB sustained a turf toe injury on his left foot that was surgically repaired, per Ben Baby of ESPN. In Burrow's looming return to action, Tee Higgins will be sidelined by a concussion, which sets the stage for Chase -- who has recorded a fantasy-friendly 79/861/5 receiving line on 117 targets through 10 games so far -- to remain busy versus Baltimore, with fellow WRs Andrei Iosivas and Mitchell Tinsley candidates to see added work in Higgins' Week 13 absence.