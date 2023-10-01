Chase recorded seven receptions on nine targets for 73 yards in Sunday's 27-3 loss to the Titans.

The Bengals offense continued to underwhelm in Week 4, which was particularly disappointing considering the Titans entered the game having allowed the fifth-most passing yards per game. However, with Joe Burrow only throwing for 165 yards, Chase's production was decent given the context. After combining to record only 70 receiving yards across the first two games of the season, Chase has 141 and 73 yards in his last two games, respectively. While that's positive, he'll continue to disappoint relative to expectation so long as the Cincinnati offense remains stalled.