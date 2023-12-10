Chase secured three of four targets for 29 yards in the Bengals' 34-14 win over the Colts on Sunday.

Chase tied with multiple teammate for the team lead in receptions and targets, but he was a distant fourth in receiving yards. The star wideout saw Jake Browning distribute the ball to nine different players overall, leaving Chase with his second lowest yardage tally of the campaign. Sunday's disappointing day aside, Chase has already demonstrated plenty of rapport with Browning, so the receiver's fantasy prospects remain high in a Week 15 home matchup versus the Vikings.