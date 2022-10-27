Chase didn't practice Thursday due to a sore hip, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor suggested prior to the session that the wideout was a candidate to sit out practice, though Chase's lack of reps is believed to be mostly for maintenance-related reasons more than anything, according to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. Even so, Chase may need to get back on the practice field Friday or Saturday in some capacity to avoid carrying an injury designation into the Bengals' Week 8 game in Cleveland on Monday night. After a somewhat muted start to the season, Chase has erupted over the Bengals' past two games for 15 receptions for 262 yards and four touchdowns on 21 targets.