Chase caught six of eight targets for 75 yards in Sunday's 23-20 AFC Championship Game loss to the Chiefs.

Chase finished three targets and eight receiving yards shy of Tee Higgins' team-leading totals, and the former also was held out of the end zone for the first time this postseason while Higgins scored his first touchdown of the playoffs. The fifth overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft again was brilliant in his second NFL campaign, needing only 12 games to rack up 1,046 yards and nine TDs in the regular season before adding 220 yards and two more scores in three playoff games.