Coach Zac Taylor said Monday that Chase (hip) will resume practicing this week, but his availability for Sunday's matchup against the Titans remains to be determined, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Taylor added, "everything has been positive up to this point, which we hoped it would be," so Chase, who hasn't suited up since Week 7 due to a hip injury, could return to game action soon. However, the star wideout's participation at practice this week will likely provide further clarity on his availability for Week 12.