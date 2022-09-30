Chase secured four of six targets for 81 yards in the Bengals' 27-15 win over the Dolphins on Thursday night.

Chase finished second in receptions, receiving yards and targets to Tee Higgins for the Bengals on the night, turning in his best yardage total since Week 1 against the Steelers in the process. The 2021 first-round pick's 20.3 yards per reception was a welcome sight after he'd averaged just 7.5 yards per grab over the previous two games, and Chase will aim to keep his momentum going in a key Week 5 AFC North road battle versus the Ravens a week from Sunday night.