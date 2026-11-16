Chase brought in 11 of 14 targets for 231 yards in the Bengals' 38-18 win over the Steelers on Sunday night. He also committed a fumble that stayed with Cincinnati.

Chase posted one of his signature 200-yard performances, with Sunday night's qualifying as the fourth of his storied career and marking his third instance accomplishing it against an AFC North rival. Needless to say, all three components of Chase's receiving line led the Bengals by a wide margin on the night as well, and after failing to hit the century mark in yardage in any of the first six games of the season, the star wideout has recorded at least 141 receiving yards in three straight. Chase is now up to a 64-878-7 line on 87 targets across nine games heading into a Week 11 Monday night home road matchup against the Commanders on Nov. 23.