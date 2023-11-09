Chase (back) was present for practice Thursday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Goldsmith notes that Chase -- who didn't practice Wednesday -- appeared to be going through his normal routine with the team's starting receivers Thursday, but it remains to be seen how the the Bengals officially list his participation level. The team's upcoming injury report will thus added further context to the Week 10 status of Chase, as well as that of Tee Higgins (hamstring).