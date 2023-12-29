Chase (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Kansas City, Jay Morrison of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Chase got back on the practice field Thursday as a limited participant and maintained that activity level one day later as he seeks to put an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder in the rearview mirror. When asked about Chase's prospects for Week 17, coach Zac Taylor told Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site, "We'll see in the next 48 hours." Chase thus may be subject to a pregame workout to see where he stands before the team makes a decision on his status about 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.