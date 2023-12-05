Chase brought in 11 of 12 targets for 149 yards and a touchdown in the Bengals' 34-31 overtime win over the Jaguars on Monday night.

Chase and fill-in quarterback Jake Browning put on quite the primetime display in the shocking upset, with the biggest play of the night between the two coming on the star receiver's 76-yard touchdown reception down the left sideline in the third quarter. Chase also contributed two catches for 25 yards on Cincinnati's game-winning drive in overtime, and his yardage total was his second highest of the campaign. Chase has also scored in three of the last four contests, with two of those touchdowns coming in conjunction with Browning. The duo will aim to keep their connection thriving in a home matchup against the Colts in Week 14.