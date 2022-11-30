Chase (hip) was limited at practice Wednesday, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Chase previously noted that his injured hip feels good enough to play at least "some reps," Sunday against the Chiefs and his continued participation in practice supports that notion. That said, unless the Bengals' star wideout returns to a full practice by Friday, he figures to head into the weekend with a Week 13 injury designation.

