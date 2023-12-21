Chase (shoulder) wasn't in uniform for Thursday's practice, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Conway notes that Chase -- who didn't practice Tuesday or Wednesday -- was present for Thursday's session, but with the wideout not in uniform for the Bengals' final preparation of the week, his status for Saturday's game against the Steelers remains cloudy. The team's upcoming injury report will clarify whether Chase has any chance to face Pittsburgh or is ruled out ahead of Week 16 action.